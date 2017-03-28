Government troops rescued three Malaysian kidnap victims of the Abu Sayyaf Group during a military operation in Sulu Sunday night.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, identified the rescued Malaysians as Mohammad Jumadil Rahim, Mohammad Ridzuan Bin Ismail and Fandy Bin Bakran who were among the five Malaysian crewmen of T/B Serudung 3 were abducted in the vicinity off the waters of Dent Haven, Tambisan, Lahad Datu, Sabah on July 19 2016.

Petinglay said following leads and information from two Malaysian crew members who were rescued in the waters off Kalinggalang Caluang near Pata island, Sulu Province last March 23, Col. Cirilito Sobelana, commander of the Sulu joint task force, sent available resources to pressure the Abu Sayyaf into leaving the Malaysians behind.

During the military operation the three kidnap victims were found at the boundary of Sitio Kasanyangan Brgy Tuyang, Talipao, and Brgy Jinggan, Panglima Estino, Sulu Province around 11:30 pm last Sunday.

“Upon rescue, the Malaysians were immediately brought at Kuta Heneral Teodolfo Bautista Station Hospital, Brgy Bus-Bus, Jolo, Sulu and were immediately attended to by military doctors and nurses,” said Petinglay.

With the series of recoveries of Malaysian kidnap victims, Sobejana said the military will "exert all means to rescue all the kidnap victims that are still being held captive by these bandits." .

In an ambush interview with Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Año in Sangley Point, he said the Abu Sayyaf Group are still holding a total of 27 kidnap victims which includes 20 foreigners and seven Filipinos. Robina Asido/DMS