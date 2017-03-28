President Rodrigo Duterte is set to celebrate his 72nd birthday on Tuesday quietly and without funfare in Davao City, Malacanang said on Monday.

This will be his first birthday as president. Duterte has no official schedule on Tuesday.

"He spends some quality time with family and close friends," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

"While certain offices may hold parallel celebration, the President usually veers away public attention on his private and personal affairs," he said.

Abella said he wishes the president that his dreams for a great Filipino nation all come true.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said with all the responsibilities of the president right now, "I wish him more time for himself and the small things in life that make him happy."

In a recent press conference, Duterte said he would not wish any thing personal for him on his birthday because he has "reached the apex of my career, material things which I cannot and will no longer be use of me."

He said his only prayer is for God to give him a bit more strength and time to "surmount the problems of the country...not really to solve but may be mitigate some of the rigors of government and the problem." Celerina Monte/DMS