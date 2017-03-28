Sangley Point, Cavite -- Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado revealed that the largest aircraft carrier of Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) is set to visit the country by June.

“Yes, (by) June of this year, the (Japan Ship) JS Izumo (DDH-183) the largest Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force vessel will be visiting the Philipines in Subic and the Philippine Navy and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. We're looking forward to that visit,” he said.

Mercado said the Navy is planning “whatever activities that we are going to have with them.”

“But definitely they are going to allow the visit by some of our troops to have an idea of that particular vessel,” Mercado said.

“Right now we're trying to coordinate with them for some activities between the Philippine Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force,” he added.

Mercado said he boarded the Izumi when he was in Japan. “It’s a huge helicopter landing vessel. The largest right now within the inventory of the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force,” he said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, in a separate ambush interview, said the Philippines cannot conduct joint patrol operation with Japan as the two countries do not have a mechanism on the matter.

“The question is will there be discussion on joint patrol in these areas? The answer is there is none. There is none. We do not have the mechanism yet for maybe joint patrol with the Japanese Naval Forces here in West Philippine Sea but for freedom of navigation I think anybody can pass through. Innocent passage is allowed by international law. Freedom of navigation is respected by all countries passing by our territory,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS