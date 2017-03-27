Fewer Filipinos participated in the Earth Hour on Saturday night compared to last year's observance of the activity, according to the Department of Energy on Sunday.

Citing a report from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines-System Operator (NGCP-SO), Energy Undersecretary and Spokesman Felix William Fuentebella said the Earth Hour 2017 "total observed maximum load reduction" was 165 megawatts, lower than the 172 MW in 2016.

Earth Hour is an international campaign encouraging people and businesses to turn off lights and other electrical appliances in support of global call for action on climate change to reduce carbon footprint.

The Philippines observed Earth Hour between 8:30pm and 9:30pm on Saturday.

"Only few participated (in the observance of Earth Hour)," Fuentebella told reporters in a text message.

The huge drop in the number of participants came from Luzon, with 77 MW maximum load reduction this year from 136 MW last year.

Participants in the annual event, on the other hand, increased both in Visayas and Mindanao, both registering 44-MW maximum load reduction from 30 MW and 6 MW, respectively, in 2016.

In an earlier statement, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said this year's observance of Earth Hour was a milestone for the Philippines as it came more than a week after the Senate ratified the landmark Paris Agreement on Climate Change following the endorsement of President Rodrigo Duterte. Celerina Monte/DMS