Fifty-four drug suspects have been killed while over 3,000 were arrested three weeks after the government resumed its war on drugs.

Data by the Philippine National Police showed that in 2,345 police operations from March 6 until March 25 showed most of the fatalities were from Central Luzon with 24 followed by Metro Manila with seven, Central Visayas with five, four in Calabarzon and three in Leyte.

Asked why his region had the most number of deaths, Central Luzon police director Chief Superintendent Aaron Aquino said drug suspects chose to fight back. "I've always reminded our men on the ground to ensure legitimate operations. Unfortunately, drug personalities choose to have an armed confrontation," Aquino said in a text message.

He said their operations will continue " until we get rid of illegal drugs in all barangays."

One policeman was killed and three were wounded after police launched the renewed drug war called Project Double Barrel: Reloaded.

PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa promised the relaunched drug war would be less bloody compared to the first one where around 7,000 people were killed in police operations and by vigilantes.

At least 3,738 other drug personalities were arrested, majority from Calabarzon with 739 followed by Metro Manila with 681 and Northern Mindanao with 359.

A total of 19,689 suspected drug users and pushers have surrendered. DMS.