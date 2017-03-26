A militiaman and two New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with the military in Agusan del Sur last Thursday.

Capt. Joe Patrick Martinez, Army’s 4th Infantry Division spokesman, said the troops 26th Infantry Battalion encountered an undetermined number of New People’s Army members at the vicinity of Sitio Mandanao, Brgy Bunucayan, Loreto town around 1:30 pm.

Martinez said, according to Lt. Colonel Rommel Pagayon, commanding officer of 26th IB, the troops were deployed in response to the presence of the armed men.

“We acted upon the reported NPA extortion activities in the said community,” he said.

“I sent troops to address the situation. However, these NPAs really do not care about the welfare of the civilians nearby when they indiscriminately opened fire to my soldiers,” he added.

Pagayon said troops managed to get into “a vantage position and were able to push the NPAs away from the said community after a 30-minute fire fight.”

Martinez said the civilians in the area confirmed two rebels were killed during the encounter and an unknown number were wounded.

“Tracks of blood and flesh from the severely wounded NPA members were seen in their (NPA) escape route,” he said.

“Furthermore, civilians also saw the NPAs carrying their wounded and dead. Civilians also confirmed the two (male and female) NPA fatalities that were accordingly left in the outskirt area,” he added.

Martinez said a member of Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) was killed during the encounter.

“Unfortunately, one CAFGU member (name is withheld prior notification of kin) also died after suffering a gunshot wound on his inguinal area,” he said.

Martinez said government forces recovered two high-powered firearms which includes AK47 and an Akkar shotgun, as well personal belongings of the gunmen. Robina Asido/DMS