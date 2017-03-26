The Philippine Navy welcomes a visit of a Chinese warship in the country if it pushes through, a military official said Saturday.

“We will support whatever the decision of our leaders. All navies in the world are welcome to visit our country because in this kind of activity we will develop strong camaraderie and friendship,” Captain Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

Lincuna said a Chinese ship visited the Philippines in 2014 but could not supply details.

On Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will invite a Chinese battleship to visit the Philippines.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in Beijing: “Military-to-military exchanges and cooperation is an important component of China-Philippines relations.”

“As the bilateral relationship improves, China would like to enhance exchanges and cooperation in relevant fields with the Philippines. As for Chinese military vessels visiting the Philippines, the two sides are in communication,” said Hua.

It can be recalled that the Philippine Navy and the visiting foreign navy personnel usually have some engagements or sports activities during its port visits.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman, said the Chinese Navy had visited the country but could not recall details.

“It is customary for other navies to do ship or port visits to other nations. We have had previous visits from the Chinese Navy and these are part of these customary visits,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS