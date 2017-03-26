Koronadal City ? Three suspected communist rebels were wounded as 100 families fled following hostilities between government troops and communist rebels in the mountains of Tampakan in South Cotabato.

Lt. Col. Benjamin Leander, commander of the 27th Infantry Battalion, said fighting occurred Friday when 50 armed New Peoples Army rebels raided a citizen armed forces geographical unit detachment in Tablu village.

Leander said air and artillery support helped soldiers drive away the attackers.

Senior Superintendent Franklin Alvero, South Cotabato police director, said clearing operation are going on. He said one hundred families were staying at a school in Tablu.

“We have set up road blockade going inside and out of Tablu to ensure safety of the people,” Alvero said. DMS