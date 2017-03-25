Stocks ended the week lower on Friday as the Philippine Composite index closed 31.41 points down to 7,269.62.

But the broader market was relatively flat with 90 losers, 89 gainers and 51 unchanged.

Turnover was higher at 1.23 billion shares valued at P7.14 billion from Thursday’s 1.07 billion worth P5.58 billion. Foreign selling was at P4.7 billion while foreign buying reached P3.55 billion.

Losers were led by Asiabest Group International, down 8.32 percent to P18.06 Gainers were led by Leisure and Resorts World, up 14.49 percent to P2.37.

The peso closed unchanged at P50.325 against the US dollar. Volume at the Philippine Dealing System was at $589.4 million from $551.7 million. DMS