One soldier was killed while three were wounded during a series of alleged encounters with the New People’s Army in Davao Oriental last Thursday morning.

Captain Rhyan Batchar, Army’s 10th Infantry Division spokesman, said the troops encountered the armed men at the vicinity of Sitio Maglahos, Brgy PM Sobrecary, Caraga around 9:30 am.

Batchar said the five-minute fire fight resulted in the wounding of Corporals Zhelmer Roquero and Hansen Dave Pajarillo.

The first encounter was followed by another engagement after the armed men detonated an improvised explosive device against the reinforcing troops in the same barangay around 11:30 am.

Batchar said the second fire fight which lasted for about 30 minutes resulted in the death of a soldier identified as Sgt Leo Lugo and wounding of Pfc Rodulfo Bascon.

“The casualties were immediately airlifted to Camp Panacan Station Hospital (for medical attention),” he said.

“Air Force helicopters also supported the engaged troops by delivering rocket fires towards the withdrawing NPA,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS