The top graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy omitted portions of alleged anomalies in the country’s police force in his graduation speech on Friday but promised his 144 classmates are “ready to offer their lives for the country.” .

Inspector Macdum Enca told reporters he had to do it because he was only given 10 minutes for his speech.

"My speech was almost six pages (long). I had to cut it to 10 minutes," said Enca, a resident of Cotabato City.

"One thing is certain, we are ready to offer our lives for the country," Enca said.

Enca said he is sad the PNP is beset with scandals. "The uniformed service of the country is now under criticisms from our countrymen," Enca told reporters in an interview.

In a copy of his speech to media hours before the 38th PNPA graduation ceremony in Silang, Cavite, Enca mentioned misdeeds by rogue policemen.

“There are several news about the wickedness of some police officers," Enca’s speech read.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) lacks detention facilities, said Enca. Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) are usually blamed during fires.

Enca did not mention these issues, plus a call for unity among Christians and Muslims, when he spoke in front of President Rodrigo Duterte, the guest of honor and speaker.

Other officials present were Vice President Leni Robredo, Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno and PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

The PNP is literally under fire after some officers were accused of illegal activities. These include the kidnapping-murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo in Camp Crame last October.

Several police officers from Angeles City, Pampanga were relieved and charged after they allegedly extorted money from three South Koreans last December.

These events spurred Duterte to announce that the PNP will suspend its war on drugs end January and put the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority as the lead agent in this endeavor.

Enca, who received the Presidential Kampilan Award from Duterte, thanked Duterte whom he considers his inspiration.

"Just like you, I never expected I will become a leader," Enca told Duterte.

Of the 144 cadets, 98 will join the PNP, 31 to the BJMP and 15 the BFP. They are graduates are composed of 122 males and 22 females. DMS