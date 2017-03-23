The Philippine National Police (PNP) said there is no special treatment given to the 19 policemen who were allegedly involved in the murder of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. and another inmate last year in a provincial jail.

Senior. Supt. Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesman, assures there is no special treatment for Supt. Marvin Marcos and 18 other cops despite being detained by their own unit.

“There is no special treatment. That is why we leave it to the court to decide where they will be detained. They are accused and suspects in the incident and they will be treated as such,” Carlos said.

Carlos said pending a court decision the 19 suspects, including Marcos are in custody at the Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG) in Region 8.

“Now they are detained at their office, these personnel (who are) arrested through the arrest warrant. If the court decides another venue, we will follow the decision,” he said.

Marcos and the 18 policemen were detained after a warrant of their arrest for their alleged involvement on the murder of Espinosa was issued last week. Robina Asido/DMS