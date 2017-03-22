The Philippine government and the National Democratic Front are set to resume early April the fourth round of peace talks after being stalled for about two months, the Norwegian government said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Norway, the third party facilitator, said peace panel members of both sides will meet in the town of Noordwijk in the Netherlands on April 2 to 6.

The coming talks will focus on issues such as social and economic reforms and a bilateral ceasefire.

"Despite the challenges along the way, the parties continue to show their commitment to peace," said Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Erik Forner.

He vowed that Norway will continue to assist the parties in the peace process.

Norwegian Special Envoy to the peace process Elisabeth Slattum will chair the talks.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently set conditions for the peace process to push through, including the signing of a bilateral truce and the release of captive government troopers by the New People's Army.

Meanwhile, a soldier was killed while eight were wounded in a 20-minute encounter with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Sultan Kudarat on Monday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, 6th Infantry Division spokesperson, said the Marine Battalion Landing Team 2 were conducting patrol when they encountered around 10 gunmen at Sitio Tinagdaanan, Barangay Hinalaan, Kalamansig town around 10:40 am. Celerina Monte, Robina Asido/DMS