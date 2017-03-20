The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is poised to deport two Koreans wanted by authorities in Seoul for defrauding their compatriots in business dealings, a statement said Sunday.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said Lim Chae Beom, 63, and Son Dae Hyon, 45, were arrested last week in separate operations conducted by elements from the bureau’s fugitive search unit.

Morente said Beom and Hyon will be deported to stand trial before Korean courts that issued the warrants for their arrest.

“I issued the mission order for their arrest at the request of the Korean Embassy and upon learning that both of them are subjects of red notices from the Interpol,” Morente added.

Morente said the Koreans will be expelled for being undesirable aliens as soon as the BI board of commissioners issues the order for summary deportation.

It was learned that BI-FSU operatives arrested Beom on March 10 at his home in Binakayan, Kawit, Cavite while Hyon was apprehended last Thursday in his residence at a subdivision in Cabanatuan City.

BI OIC Associate Commissioner Jose Carlitos Licas said Beom is wanted for defrauding two Koreans of some 238 million won or roughly $210,000 dollars between November 2013 and February 2014.

Beom allegedly enticed the victims to deposit their money to his account by promising he would pay them back after he sold 3,000 kilograms of freshwater eel he intended to import from Okinawa.

Licas said Son is wanted for defrauding a Korean-owned construction firm in Vietnam of more than $141,000 dollars sometime in October 2011.

Son allegedly stole from the company 196 tons of general bars which the victim bought to build a paper factory in Hanoi and which the suspect promised to replace with high-grade bars. DMS