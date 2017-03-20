A female member of New People’s Army (NPA) was killed and a high-powered firearm was recovered in an encounter with government troops in Agusan del Norte on Saturday, a military spokesman said Sunday.

Capt. Jasper Gacayan, spokesman of the 401st Infantry Brigade, said troops of 29th Infantry Brigade encountered the rebel group in the vicinity of Brgy Hinimbangan, Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte around 3:45 pm.

He said the troops were deployed in response to reported presence of the rebel group in the community.

Gacayan said the government troops recovered one AK47 rifle from the body of the slain rebel.

“The identity of the dead NPA is yet to be determined. Her body was turned over to the Kitcharao police for proper disposition while pursuit operation is ongoing,” Gacayan said.

“Col. Cristobal Zaragoza directed the 29th IB to pursue the remaining members of the said terrorist group who scampered to different directions during the firefight leaving their fatality,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS