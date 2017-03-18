The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the government has enough capability to survey the Benham Rise.

“The capability to conduct survey or any kind of research or study to our Islands is on different agency, so there is NAMRIA (National Mapping and Resource Information Authority), there is also the Air Force for the aerial survey and navy for the sea survey,” Brig. Gen. Resituto Padilla told reporters in an ambush interview in Villamor Airbase Friday.

“Every agency that has capability can help each other to conduct this (survey) that’s why we are not lucking on this kind of this capability,” Padilla added.

Just last Tuesday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana mentioned that the Philippines may conduct survey in Benham Rise.

Lorenzana said the survey aims to determine the exact size of the Benham Rise to study what structure can the government put in the area to explore its resources.

Lorenzana said because of the monitored presence of Chinese survey ship in Benham Rise the government is planning to increase patrols.

“We will deploy additional assets to all areas (in the country) if needed,” Padilla said.

“Our mandate is very clear on our law we are the protector of the people, we are also task to guard our territory, (to maintain) our territorial integrity, and sovereignty so all the monitoring of our territory is included on our mandate,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS