Cebu City ? Police criminal investigators brought a Japanese, who is accused of molesting a 15-year old to the Mandaue City prosecutors office Friday for inquest.

After talking to the victim and Japanese assistant city prosecutor Aurora Villamor told SPO4 Delia Ponce and SPO2 Alvin Bulay to keep the suspect in their stockade at the regional criminal investigation and detection group and return on Monday for the case information.

Ponce filed a complaint against the Japanese for attempting to commit child prostitution.

Police will begin filing a rape complaint against the Japanese on Monday, The victim alleged the Japanese raped her inside his car during the last week of February and then gave her P1,000 cash.

Superintendent Royina Garma, regional criminal investigation director, said they have to get a medical report to support their rape complaint.

Police arrested the Japanese inside his car, with the victim inside Park Mall in Mandaue city 1:30 p.m. last March 16, in an entrapment operation.

The victim claimed the Japanese called her up for a date, so she and her mother sought police help. Police arranged an entrapment operation. DMS