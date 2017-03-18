Malacanang said on Friday a impeachment complaint filed against President Rodrigo Duterte is only the latest in an "orchestrated effort" of "well-funded" destabilization campaign.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella was not discounting the possibility that Vice President Leni Robredo could have been used as a "political animal" by those who wanted Duterte out of the presidency.

"While the President previously ruled out the Vice President's involvement in any destabilization attempt, the release of her UN video message lambasting the Administration’s war on drugs before an international audience and the filing of an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives which happened on the same day, seems too neat to be written off as mere coincidence," he said in a statement.

"If it is not her personal intent, she may have played into the hands of those who wish to use her as a political animal. Either way it is a pathetic state of affairs for her," Abella stressed.

Magdalo Partylist Rep. Gary Alejano filed an impeachment complaint against Duterte on Thursday for allegedly committing culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

"Rep. Alejano’s impeachment filing is only the latest in an orchestrated effort of a well-funded destabilization campaign against President Rodrigo Duterte," Abella said.

He also wondered the timing of Alejano's filing of the complaint, which was on the last day of the congressional session.

Abella said this secures the former mutineer a whole month and a half to "malign" Duterte without being challenged by fellow legislators.

"The instigators of this cynical campaign include senators and higher officials who attack the very institutions fighting the crime and contraband that tripled during their term. These are apparently desperate acts to protect their threatened vested interests," he said.

Aside from Robdredo's video message at the UN, the European Union again raised concern on alleged human rights violations in the Philippines due to Duterte's war on drugs.

"This campaign has provoked abrupt reaction and unwarranted threats from the European Union, spooked by the so-called 'rights reports' from high-handed NGOs; and a video at the UN that baselessly pillories the Philippine National Police," Abella said. Celerina Monte/DMS