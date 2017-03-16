Malacanang lauded on Wednesday the Senate for ratifying the Paris Agreement on climate change.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said with the ratification of the Paris Agreement, the Duterte administration "can pursue its economic development programs in line with sustainable development where all Filipinos can work and live in safer and more resilient cities with healthier surroundings."

He said a resilient Philippines is a concern of all Filipinos.

"We thank everyone for their tireless efforts in pushing for the Philippines’ accession to the accord," Abella added.

The Senate unanimously voted for the approval of the Paris Agreement, which President Rodrigo Duterte took time giving his nod.

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, so far 134 parties have ratified the deal out of 197. Celerina Monte/DMS