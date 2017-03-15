ZAMBOANGA CITY ? The Abu Sayyaf have released a public school teacher they seized few days ago in the province of Sulu, a military official said Tuesday.

Col. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said Ibrahim Potong of the Jolo National High School, was freed on Monday in an undisclosed place. It is not known if there were any ransom payments.

Sobejana said Potong, after his release, was reunited with his family in Barangay Latih, Patikul town.

Potong was on a motorcycle in Maimbung town when waylaid and seized by the Abu Sayyaf bandits in the afternoon of March 10.

The Abu Sayyaf is holding 31 persons, including 26 foreigners. DMS