Stocks closed 1.21 percent Monday as some index heavyweight shares recovered from their decline, but the broad market was still mixed.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 86.82 points to 7,233.09. But the broader market saw advances and declines tied at 94 while 42 were unchanged.

Turnover reached 1.43 billion shares worth P6.46 billion from Friday’s 5.08 billion shares valued at P6.59 billion.

Foreigners were selling P3.53 billion worth shares compared to buying stocks worth P3.25 billion.

After its 2016 income report showed a a gain of 17 percent to P26 billion, Ayala Corp. gained 5.94 percent to end at P822 while Ayala Land was up 8.06 percent to P36.20.

SM Investments Corp. gained 7.76 percent to finish at P645.50

The peso closed at P50.325 against the US dollar at the Philippine Dealing System from Friday’s P50.36. Volume went down from Friday’s $304.55 million from $244.50 million. DMS