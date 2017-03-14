Senator Leila De Lima on Monday did not enter a plea before the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court on allegations of ignoring summons from Congress and for stopping her former driver Ronnie Dayan from appearing before an inquiry into the proliferation of illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison.

Judge Ma. Ludmila D. Pio-Lim of Quezon City MeTC, Branch 34, entered a not guilty plea on behalf of De Lima.

De Lima is facing a case for violating Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code for disobedience to summons issued by the national assembly, its committee or subcommittees.

Complainants are Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Majority Floor Leader Rodolfo Farinas and House Committee on Justice chairman Reynaldo Umali.

Hearing is set on April 26. The court required De Lima to appear in every hearing. DMS