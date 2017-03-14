President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday the process for the government's shift to a federal system will start this year.

With a six-year term, Duterte said he has a "small window" to really work on for a federal government.

"And so, let it be known to all the people that the Senate President (Aquilino Pimentel III) is equally interested with the Speaker (Pantaleon Alvarez) and me that we have to start the federal movement, whatever it is, the mechanism this year," he said in a press conference in Malacanang.

He reiterated his warning that if the Philippines would not shift to federal government, it would be torn apart, citing the insurgency problem in Mindanao .

Asked on the panel he plans to form for Charter change, Duterte said, he was just waiting for a new draft of the Bangsamoro bill that will be submitted to Congress.

He said he will ask the rebel Moro Islamic Liberation Front to hurry up with the draft.

In the case of Nur Misuari, the founding chairman of the former secessionist Moro National Liberation Front, he said he understands that he has been taking his own free time.

In order to change the form of government, the 1987 Constitution has to be changed.

Duterte assuaged concern that once there is move to alter the Constitution, some interest groups might take advantage of it.

He said the situation now is different compared to the time after late President Ferdinand Marcos was ousted from office in 1986.

He stressed the need to change, specifically the economic provisions of the Constitution in order for foreign investors to come in.

But he reiterated that when it comes to land, he is still not in favor of selling the lands to foreigners.

Duterte warned the public from some unscrupulous people who have been forming groups for federalism and asking for membership fee.

"Then there's federalism movement sprouting everywhere. (I'm) warning you, I never authorized anybody to print cards. It does not carry approval of Senator (Aquilino) Pimentel (III)...they are asked to shell out pesos," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS