On the eve of a Commission on Appointments hearing on the confirmation of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez,. President Rodrigo Duterte threatened on Monday to impose a "total ban" on mining due to “destruction" on the environment by some mining firms.

In a two-and-a-half hour press conference in Malacanang, Duterte showed photos of the 23 mining projects, which Lopez ordered closed last month due to alleged violations of mining laws and for being found on watershed areas.

"Look at what mining does to our country," Duterte said as he showed siltation on some bodies of water.

"What can the 70 billion (pesos) do for government? Nothing. Maybe it would be worth the while for Gina to reimpose the ban. Let's have total (ban) in the meantime. Let's be frank with each other," Duterte said.

Duterte disclosed the destabilization plot against him is being funded by those from the mining industry.

"You, in the mining, I know you are funding the opposite side. I know who is spending for them...I know some of you are giving funding to destabilize me," he said.

The P70 billion fund was government’s estimated annual revenue from mining operations.

Duterte said he wants mining firms, facing closure, "to explain" to him, to the lawmakers, and to the public "such degradation" on the environment.

Lopez's nomination as environment secretary is being opposed by mining groups and companies after she ordered the shutting down of 23 mining projects, suspension of five others, and cancellation of the 75 mineral production sharing agreement.

Duterte presented also a picture of a mining company, which has been responsible on its operation.

He thanked the company for massive replanting of the areas that it used for its mining activities. Celerina Monte/DMS