President Rodrigo Duterte does not see any problem on the plan of Japan to deploy its largest warship in the South China Sea .

Duterte is even open to board the Izumo helicopter carrier if he is invited.

Duterte was reacting to a news agency's report Japan is mulling to dispatch Izumo on a three-month tour through the South China Sea starting May.

The warship will make stops in some countries in Asia, including the Philippines , before participating in a joint naval exercise with India and US in the Indian Ocean in July.

The news report said when Izumo docks in Subic Bay in Zambales province, Japan wants to invite Duterte to board the ship.

"You know, it's an international passage. The (South) China Sea is not within our territory, but it's part of our entitlement," Duterte said when asked on the reported plan of Japan to dispatch its warship in the disputed waters.

In jest, he also said he invited all countries to just "play" war in South China Sea using "plastic bullets."

Asked if he is open to visit Izumo once invited, Duterte said, "if I have time."

He admitted that he wants to see different battleships.

"You know what? America , Russia , China and everybody else in town know that a third World War (will) end the planet Earth. If (war) erupts, all, China , Russia , there's no more Earth," he said.

China has been claiming nearly the entire South China Sea, as other countries, such as the Philippines , Vietnam , Malaysia , Brunei and Taiwan have their respective claims in the area also.

Duterte also shrugged off the presence of Chinese survey ship in Benham Rise, located east of the Philippines .

The United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf approved in 2012 the submission of the Philippines ' claim to Benham Rise.

Duterte does not see China 's sending of ship to Benham Rise as "incursion" because of his agreement with China .

"We previously agreed that they can. It's a research ship. I am also inviting Russian battleship. We are advised way ahead," he said.

But he added the Philippines could have "every right" to ask China of what they did in Benham Rise.

"I do not want to pick a fight. Things are getting great our way. So why spoil it?" Duterte said.

Contrary to his predecessor, Benigno Aquino III, Duterte has been following a "softer" stance with China . He even undertook a state visit to Beijing in October last year. During that time, China pledged multi-billion dollar worth of assistance for the Philippines .

Duterte said there was no "strings attached" on Beijing 's help to Manila . Celerina Monte/DMS