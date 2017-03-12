Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella emphasized the importance of the government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign amid a recommendation of European Union Trade commissioner to review President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on illegal drug.

“First of all, maybe we have to understand that since the president enters the government the problem in corruption, crime and illegal drugs in the Philippines was already deep-seated,” Abella explained in an interview over government-run radio Saturday.

“Let us also understand that when he (Duterte) enters (the government) a lot of people in the position, in the authority were participating on crimes especially on illegal drugs,” he added.

Abella also noted the need to maintain peace and security for economic growth.

“We need to assure the safety and security of our country, and if it is there everything will follow including the economic growth that we were looking for,” he said.

Last Friday, the government has released an executive order for the creation on an inter?agency committee on anti-illegal drugs and anti-illegal drug task force to suppress the country’s problem on illegal drugs.

The executive order stated that ICAD will be chaired by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. Robina Asido/DMS