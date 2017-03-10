Stocks ended mixed on Thursday despite higher volume as the Philippine Stock Exchange index closed 0.89 points up to settle at 7.295.45.

In the broader market, there were 105 decliners and 84 gainers, with 44 issues unchanged.

Volume reached 5.08 billion shares worth P6.59 billion from Wednesday’s 1.08 billion shares valued at P6.08 billion.

Foreign selling reached P3.59 billion while foreign buying was at P3.53 billion.

The peso declined for the second straight day, closing at P50.39, down by five centavos, against the US dollar at the Philippine Dealing System.

Volume reached $345.1 million from the previous session’s $338 million at the Philippine Dealing System. DMS