President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday the Philippines is fortunate to be a "fertile ground" for outstanding women in various sectors.

This was his message as the country joined in marking the International Women's Day on Wednesday.

Duterte said the Philippines ranks high in the Asia Pacific region and in the world in terms of gender equality.

"My administration shall strive to maintain this distinction as well as continue to recognize their invaluable contributions in sports, science, governance, education, public service and the arts," he said.

The president hailed the women's role in transforming societies by playing the role of mothers, workers, intellectuals, educators, caregivers, soldiers, activists, artists and leaders. “Indeed, women are heroes," he said.

"Together, we can make change work for women and women can make change work," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS