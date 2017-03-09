Bulacan police said 10 persons were reported killed while 43 were arrested as a big one time law enforcement operation was done from midnight of March 7 to midnight of March 8.

In a statement from acting Bulacan provincial director Senior Superintendent Romeo Caramat Jr on Wednesday, 38 simultaneous operations were done by 22 of 24 police stations.

This is “an effort to continue with the relentless drive against illegal drugs, loose firearms and implementation of search warrants,” said Caramat.

He said 221 pieces of heat sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 61.878 grams; seven packs or sachets of dried marijuana leaves; 18 firearms; several ammunitions; and three undocumented motorcycles were recovered during the implementation of ten search warrants, two warrants of arrest, three police response and 22 buy-bust operations.

Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesman, said in an earlier briefing at Camp Crame, similar operations are taking place in other areas.

Carlos said commanders want a less bloody encounter. “The judgment of the police officer on the ground is to protect, take necessary action or precaution to prevent bloodshed or somebody getting killed but if it ( fighting) happens, then we will respond,.” he said.

He said the Internal Affairs Service will come in to find out if police did not violate any law. “If there are violations, we will make them answer,” said Carlos.

The Catholic Church, Commission on Human Rights and human rights groups oppose the resumption of the PNP’s anti-illegal drug war, fearing a repeat of the former campaign where at least 7,000 have died in seven months.

A South Korean businessman was abducted and killed inside the PNP national headquarters under the guise of the anti-illegal drug program forcing President Rodrigo Duterte to suspend the war against drugs on January 30..

But President Rodrigo Duterte, receiving reports street-level illegal drug activity has returned, ordered the PNP to resume its anti-illegal drug campaign but on a smaller scale and under the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority. DMS