For once, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa was not his voluble as he refused to give comment on the allegations of former Davao City police officer Arturo Lascanas against him.

In an interview at Camp Karingal, Dela Rosa said he will not give comments regarding Lascanas' testimonies unless the Senate asks him to answer the allegations.

"The Senate has their investigation, it will be hard if I say something here and a different one in the Senate," he said.

Dela Rosa said he didn't know Lascanas. He said he just met him when he became one of his personnel when he was the city director of Davao City police.

"I don't personally know him. If how many medals he have, I just met him when I became the city director of Davao (City) and before I became the city director. During the early part of my career, I don't know him," Dela Rosa explained.

He added Lascanas was just an ordinary police officer in Davao City.

Dela Rosa said he was surprised with the allegations but didn't not elaborate.

He assured that he will give his comment after the Senate has their proper closure on the matter. Ella Dionisio