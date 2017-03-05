Quezon City police filed criminal charges against the siblings of Iglesia ni Cristo head Eduardo Manalo and others late Friday.

Felix Nathaniel Manalo II, Lolita Manalo-Hernandez and 24 persons were charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, a report by the Quezon City Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit said.

Jonathan Ledesma and Joseph Saballuca were also charged with frustrated murder and direct assault after they allegedly shot and wounded two policemen who were part of a a team serving a search warrant in Tandang Sora Avenue in Barangay New Era on Thursday.

A police official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the inquest was done "due to security considerations" inside the QCPD headquarters in Camp Karingal Friday evening.

Manalo and his companions are at the detention cell of the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit while the women are in a separate dormitory.DMS