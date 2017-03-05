At least ten members of Abu Sayyaf were killed while 18 soldiers were wounded in a recent encounter in Sulu on Friday morning.

Col. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said troops of 32nd Infantry Battalion were conducting a military operation when they encountered around 120 Abu Sayyaf members at the vicinity of Brgy Igasan, Patikul, Sulu around 9 am.

The terrorist group encountered by government forces were members of ASG senior leader Radullan Sahiron and sub-leaders Sawadjaan and Almuher Yadah.

Sobejana said the firefight lasting about two hours resulted to the death of at least ten ASG members including two close relatives of Sahiron and wounding of several others.

“We are trying to get body count but we have confirmation. I have the names,” Sobejana said.

However, a total of 18 soldiers were wounded during the encounter, Sobejana said. The wounded troops were brought to the Army hospital for medical treatment.

“None of their wounds are life threatening,” he said.

Sobejana said the “Joint Task Force Sulu troopers are pursuing the withdrawing Abu Sayyaf members.

“Troops are supported with strike helicopters, artilleries and armor assets,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS