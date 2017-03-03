President Rodrigo Duterte has a new grandson after his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio gave birth to their third child.

Sara delivered a healthy baby boy on Thursday at 12:56pm, according to Jefry Tupas, chief public information officer of the Davao City mayor.

The 2.42-kilo or 5.3-pound baby, named Stonefish, was delivered through cesarean section.

"Thank you, Lord, for the gift of life," said the mayor's husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

Sara was supposed to give birth to triplets. But during the first trimester of her pregnancy, she lost the two

He said the mayor was "stable" and "generally fine."

President Rodrigo Duterte, who is in Cebu, told reporters in an ambush interview:” I am exceedingly excited. I want to go home now.” Duterte said he will go to the hospital to see Sara and her child. Celerina Monte/DMS

