Former President Benigno Aquino III visited Senator Leila de Lima at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame and talked for two hours and 30 minutes Thursday afternoon, a spokesman said.

Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos told a press conference Aquino's convoy composed of two vehicles arrived at around 1:45 p.m.

Security was tight and reporters were not allowed near the place where Aquino’s former justice secretary is detained.

Former Press Undersecretary Rey Marfil said Aquino left around 4:15 p.m in another gate but did not give details about Aquino and de Lima’s talk.

De Lima has been detained since last week after a Muntinlupa court issued an arrest warrant against her on illegal drug charges filed by government prosecutors.

De Lima, a critic of President Rodrigo Duterte and his war on illegal drugs, won in the May 2016 national elections under the Liberal Party. Robina Asido/DMS