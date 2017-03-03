The Philippine National Police (PNP) challenged Human Rights Watch to provide evidence to prove their allegations.

“If they provide the evidence, affidavits and the accounts because it’s easy to us we will not hide anything, if there mistake we will fix, if there are violations of law they will be charge,” Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesman told reporters in Camp Crame.

“These allegations needs proof, if there are complaints we will act on it and even our counter intelligence teams, our Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) are looking all violation of law or procedure or regulation and the discipline,” he added.

In a report, Human Rights Watch claimed that “police are falsifying evidence to justify unlawful killings in a “war on drugs” that has caused more than 7,000 deaths.”

The group said “the United Nations should urgently create an independent, international investigation into the killings to determine responsibility, and ensure mechanisms for accountability.”

Human Rights Group noted their 117-page report shows “that the Philippine National Police have repeatedly carried out extrajudicial killings of drug suspects, and then falsely claimed self-defense.”

“Human Rights Watch documented 24 incidents that resulted in the deaths of 32 people. They typically occurred late at night either on the streets or inside informal shacks of urban slum areas,” the group said.

“Witnesses told Human Rights Watch that the armed assailants operated in small groups. They typically wore black civilian clothes and shielded their faces with balaclava-style headgear or other masks, and baseball caps or helmets,” it added.

Carlos said the PNP are willing to work with Human Rights Watch to act on the 24 incidents mentioned in their report.

“Right now if they are saying there are 24 incidents, let’s ready the evidence, affidavits and if possible to work together for us to see,” he said.

“We welcome the filing of cases, bringing this information to us or any investigating body and we will make sure that those who committed mistakes will not be tolerated,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS