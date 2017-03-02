Alleged members of the New People’s Army torched a prime mover drawing a container van of bananas from Sumifru Corp. in Agusan del Sur last Tuesday.

Marine Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, said based on initial report the prime mover was on its way to Davao from Tagbina town in Surigao del Sur when it was flagged down and burned along the national road in Brgy. Sta Cruz, Rosario, Agusan del Sur.

“Its batteries and tires were partially burned,” he added.

Arevalo said the incident happened just 300 meters away from the Sta. Cruz Elementary School that shocked students and parents.

“Worried parents rushed to the school to fetch their children upon learning of the incident,” said Arevalo, quoting Col Cristobal Zaragoza, commander of 401st Brigade.

“They condemned the NPA upon seeing their kids trembling in fear. They vowed to report to us the presence of the NPA next time,” he added.

Arevalo said the “incident only underscores the NPA’s clear disregard for human life.”

“They endanger the lives of innocent civilians, even children just to attain their ends of bleeding money from private companies,” he said.

“Rest assured that our operations to frustrate the ends of the NPA will continue. And they will be deliberate, focused, surgical, and intelligence driven to ensure the safety of our people, especially children,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS