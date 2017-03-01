The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday finally confirmed the killing of German kidnap victim who was abducted off the waters of southern Philippines last year.

“We sympathize with the family of Mr. Kantner because unfortunately he was beheaded by the Abu Sayyaf, but of course this would even make our troops more committed to pursue these perpetrators in order to bring them to justice.” AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo A?o said in a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo.

A?o confirmed that the military were able to pinpoint the location of Kantner and his six handlers from the group of Radullan Sahiron before he was executed.

“Yeah we have an encounter about three days ago with the groups… the terrorist that were encountered by our troops about three days ago (that’s) the group handling…,” he said.

“Only six Abu Sayyaf were handling him. H can easily spirited out of (ASG leader Radulan) Sahiron’s camp so we are focusing on the large group of Sahiron, but you know in the forest it’s very easy to hide a person with six Abu Sayyaf, but we have the done our best,” he added.

A?o said the military does not monitor any payment of ransom that was demanded by the ASG for the release of Kantner.

“We have not monitored any payment of ransom, maybe that is the reason why Kantner was executed,” he said.

Col. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu Commander,said the beheading was done at the vicinity of Brgy. Buanza, Indanan, Sulu.

In a statement, the AFP condemns te brutal killing of Kantner and express sympathy to his family.

“We express our heartfelt sympathies and condole sincerely with his family for their loss,” Ano said. “The AFP condemns in the strongest terms this abominable act of ruthlessness, loathe, and greed of this evil terrorist Group,” he added.

A?o said the military is conducting focused military operation against the ASG and to rescue to remaining kidnap victims.

“We have on-going operations now in Basilan and Sulu, we will continue until we are able to rescue the remaining hostages and prevent future kidnapping,” he said.

Arevalo said the military is also conducting operation to search for the remains of Kantner that focused in the area of Indanan and Parang Sulu.

“AFP units will continue to search for the remains of the Mr. Kantner to be handed to his bereaved family and to afford him decent burial he deserves,” he said.

Arevalo said AFP “commit to relentlessly pursue the ongoing all-out offensives to neutralize the perpetrators of this dastardly crime.”

“There will be no let-up in our operations until we have rescued all the remaining kidnap victims,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS