Two alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed while several war materials were recovered in an encounter in Capiz on Friday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Ericson Rosana, 3rd Infantry Division public affairs officer, said based on initial report the troops of 61st Infantry Battalion were on combat operation when they encountered around seven persons in the vicinity of Sitio Maknoy, Brgy. Jebaca, Maayon, Capiz around 3:40pm.

Rosana said the fire fight resulted in the death of two rebels and the recovery of two shotguns, two hand grenades and ammunition. The soldiers did not have any casualties, added Rosana.

The 61st Infantry Battalion is conducting pursuit operations to the other NPA members, he added. Robina Asido/DMS