The Senate committee on public order will conduct a hearing to grill a retired police officer who claimed that he was part of the Davao Death Squad, which killed drug suspects as ordered by then Mayor Rodrigo Duterte,

Senate President Pro-Tempore Franklin Drilon told reporters on Wednesday that 11 lawmakers voted to hear retired SPO3 Arthur Lascanas again,

“There were 10 of us who voted in favor and Senator (Grace) Poe said she would also endorse the ruling, so there are at least 11,”: said Drilon.

“As a result of the voting in caucus is that we should hear the new witness and find what the truth is,” added Drilon. “By tradition, we honor our agreements in caucus.”

No date has been set for the hearing which will be under Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr’s committee.

Last year, Lascanas denied the statement of Edgar Matobato who claimed that Duterte created and led the Davao Death Squad in the Senate.

But in a press conference on Monday, Lascanas turned around and claimed he was paid by then Mayor Duterte to kill suspects anywhere from P20,000 to P100,000.

Lascanas alleged they were given money to kill the broadcaster Jun Pala. Lascanas added that he was involved in the killing of his brothers Cecilio and Fernando, who were involved in illegal drugs. DMS