The traditional “Salubungan” of police and military during the EDSA People Power Revolution anniversaries will not be done this year.

“With regards to the decision on what will continue to be part of the celebration which one will be taken away at what are the additional and will be changed all of those will be undertaken by the EDSA People Power Commission so I would like to apologized if I were not able to answer why this (Salubungan) particular portion will be removed,” Marine Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman told reporters Wednesday.

“Salubungan” is the traditional re-enactment where the military and police from Camp Aguinaldo and Camp Crame met in Edsa and walked towards the People’s Power Monument.

When asked about the simplicity of this year’s 31st celebration of the EDSA People’s Power anniversary, Arevalo explained “simplicity is relative, it may be simple in terms of cost and simple in terms of participants but the significance the relevance maybe the same so the term simplicity might be relative.”

It can be recalled during last year’s celebration of the 30th People Power anniversary the Philippine Air Force even used its newly-acquired FA-50 aircraft during the celebration.

The previous administration also created a temporary museum inside the AFP headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo.

The museum highlighted violence under the Marcos regime.

Arevalo said the celebration of EDSA People Power anniversary begun Wednesday in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of Unknown Soldiers in the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Arevalo said a mass, followed by an awarding ceremony will done at the grandstand of Camp Aguinaldo on Friday.

“Then on February 25, Saturday there will also be a People Power wreath laying ceremony in Edsa People Power monument that will be led by former President Fidel Ramos,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS