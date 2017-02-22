Five people, including the subject of an arrest warrant, were killed while three policemen were wounded in a law enforcement operation in Kalinga province Tuesday morning.

Chief Inspector Carolina Lacuata, Cordillera Police public information officer said authorities were serving a warrant of arrest against Willy Sagasag at the vicinity of Sitio Malusong, Brgy. Canao, Lubuagan when they encountered the latter’s group around 7:30 am.

“Sagasag was cornered, however. They were met by volley of fire from Sagasag’s group who were positioned in different directions that led to a fire fight,” she said.

Lacuata said Sagasag has a reward amounting to P600,000.00 and wanted for the crimes of murder and multiple murder, robbery with violation or intimidation of persons, murder and frustrated murder in various courts within Cordillera and other nearby regions.

“Sagasag was a subject of several police operations which did not succeed until this incident,” she said.

Lacuata said the encounter resulted in the death of four policemen identified as PO3 Cruzaldo Lawagan, PO1 Jovenal Manadao Aguinaldo, PO1 Charles Ryan Dongui-is Compas and PO1 Vincent Tay-od.

She said Senior Inspector Eduardo Liclic, PO1 Ferdie Liwag and PO1 Ferdinand Asuncion were critically wounded.

Lacuata also emphasized that “during the operations, operatives found the body of Sagasag in the area of encounter while undetermined number of his group were wounded but managed to escape.”

“As of now, wounded were evacuated to nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance,” she said.

Lacuata said the Cordillera police is now in the process of identifying the cohorts and coddlers of the suspect who were protecting Sagasag and are responsible in the death and wounding of police personnel.

“Investigators from the Regional Investigation and Detective Management is dispatched to assist Kalinga PPO in the investigation and possible filing of cases against Sagasag’s group who are responsible in the wounding and killing of PNP personnel,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS