President Rodrigo Duterte will work for a "strategic shift" in dealing with the communist rebels, top government peace official said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza said Duterte, during his meeting with the left-leaning Cabinet members on Monday night, gave "specific instructions on how to deal with the present situation, including possible next steps" following the cancellation of peace talks and unilateral ceasefire declarations with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

"He (Duterte) lamented that the almost 50-year old insurgency and conflict still continue to this day and vowed to work for a strategic shift during his incumbency," Dureza said.

Asked on the next possible step to be taken, Dureza only said: "Will let you know at the proper time."

Further pressed if the government is still inclined to resume to formal peace talks with the NDF, the political wing of the leftist rebel group, or if it will take another track, Dureza said, "we are trying to preserve the little gains" without elaborating.

Dureza said the Durterte administration is working for peace settlements with different insurgent groups in the country.

"The President instructed that all these different tracks must gather inputs from the different stakeholders to make the reform agenda inclusive that must eventually lead to the final goal of installing a federal system throughout the country," he said.

Duterte has been pushing for a federal form of government. Celerina Monte/DMS