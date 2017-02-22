The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) does not monitor any destabilization attempt against President Rodrigo Duterte, its spokesman said Tuesday.

“On our monitoring negative, we have not monitored any destabilization attempts that will be done on this government of President Rodrigo Duterte,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo.

“However with regard to the pronouncement of (Communication) Sec. (Martin) Andanar, we may not have in possession any information yet where he might have access to but in so far as the Armed Forces of the Philippines is concerned we have asked the competent staff information about it, there were saying that they have not monitored any so far,” Arevalo added.

Andanar said a destabilization plot against the president is related to the bank account issue exposed by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and the testimony of retired SPO3 Arthur Lasca?as.

Arevalo assures that the military is ready in case there are destabilization attempt.

“If at all there is really a destabilization attempts or there will be crooks or individuals who will attempt to disrupt our democratic process and our present government then your AFP will always be ready and prepared to frustrate any and all attempts to disrupt our present government setup,” he said.

Arevalo said no soldier will be recruited in the possible destabilization plot.

“On the military ranks, they cannot recruit especially this time when our present commander in chief, specifically has manifested his care to the members of the AFP,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS