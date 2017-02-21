Three cases filed against Senator Leila de Lima by government prosecutors have been raffled off to three different courts in Muntinlupa City on Monday.

Cases for sale and trading of illegal drugs and liability of government officials under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act were assigned to Judge Juanita Guerrero of Regional Trial Court, Branch 204, Judge Amelia Fabros-Corpuz of RTC Branch 2005, and Judge Patria Manalastas-De Leon of RTC, Branch 206.

In the first illegal drug complaint, De Lima was joined by her former driver Ronnie Dayan and National Bureau of Investigation deputy director Rafael Ragos as her co-accused.

In the second complaint, De Lima is joined by her nephew Jose Adrian Dera.

In the third complaint, De Lima’s co-accused include former Bureau of Corrections chief Franklin Bucayu, his alleged bagman Wilfredo Elli, high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian, De Lima's former bodyguard Jonel Sanchez, Dayan and Dera.

In a televised press conference, de Lima said her lawyers will question the jurisdiction of the three courts over her cases.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the regional trial courts have jurisdiction over the drug cases against De Lima.

"It is the RTC that has original and exclusive jurisdiction over the three cases, regardless of the high position of the respondent. Trading in illegal drugs has no connection with the performance of her duties as (former) secretary of Justice,” he said. DMS