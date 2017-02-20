Malacanang on Sunday shrugged off the huge rally spearheaded by the Catholic Church against the alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects in the country and the move to reimpose the death penalty.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines initiated on Saturday the "Walk for Life," which was attended by over 10,000 people and held at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

In an interview over a state-run dzRB Radyo ng Bayan, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the demonstration was part of the freedom of expression.

"The President (Rodrigo Duterte) allows the freedom of expression and this (rally) is one of them," he said, adding that this is part of a dynamic democracy.

During the rally, CBCP chief Archbishop Socrates Villegas said the “Walk for Life”, was an activity for those who were killed or who are in deep addiction to drugs.

He said this is the time that the people stand up for them after being neglected for a long time by the society, either due to fear or indifference.

“The Walk for Life is for them. We will walk and stand up for all of them,” he added.

Over 7,000 people who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs were killed since the government's all out war against illicit drugs was launched in July.

There is also move in Congress to reimpose the capital punishment for committing heinous crimes. Ella Dionisio/DMS