The Department of Energy has assured reliable and reasonably-priced power supply in the country's economic zones.

This was contained in the memorandum of understanding signed by the DOE and and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

According to Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi, “the MOU is an initiative consistent with the long-term economic vision of President Rodrigo Duterte known as ‘Ambisyon 2040’ and complements his 10-point socio-economic agenda.”

“Energy policies will be developed to facilitate the reduction of the cost of doing business in the country, including the ecozones," he added.

“Energy efficiency programs, like the adoption of the Energy Management Systems (ISO 50001), will be given importance to help the locator companies to be more efficient in their use of energy resources. This will result in lower power costs to sustain the companies’ competitiveness, while also encouraging the establishment of more energy efficient ecozones in the country,” Cusi said.

He also underscored the importance of policies that would streamline the permitting processes for energy projects, to ensure stable and reliable supply of energy to drive the economic activities in the ecozones.

The MOU was signed by DOE Undersecretary Benito L. Ranque representing Cusi and PEZA Director General Charito B. Plaza on February 2 in Davao City.

“With the MOU in place, the country can expect the flow of critical investment which in the long-run creates more job opportunities and spur rural development,” Cusi said. DMS