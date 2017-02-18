Two military intelligence officers were killed while another was wounded in an encounter with local terrorist Maute brother’s group in Marawi City on late Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Benedicto Manquiquis, Army’s 1st Infantry Division public information officer, said 10 Military Intelligence Group (MIG) personnel of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippine (ISAFP) were conducting operation when they encountered members of the Maute Group at the vicinity of Brgy Lilod Madaya, Marawi City around 5:30 pm.

Manquiquis said a sketchy report shows the intelligence operatives were inboard a silver Isuzu Crosswind while the gunmen were using a Toyota Corolla when the encounter occurred.

The fire fight that lasted for about 10 minutes has resulted to the killing of two soldiers and the wounding of another troop.

The fatalities were identified as Army Major Jerico Mangalus and Corporal Bryan Libot while the wounded is Corporal Rolando Cartilla.

Manquiquis said the casualties were immediately brought to Amal Pakpak Hospital , Marawi City while the elements of Army’s 65th Infantry Battalion pursued the gunmen.

“Checkpoint operations were (also) conducted in Marawi City ,” he said. Robina Asido