Five people including two soldiers were killed while 15 other troops were wounded in the series of attacks conducted by alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Davao City on Thursday, a military spokesman said.

Major Ezra Balagtey, spokesman of the Eastern Mindanao Command, said based on initial report troops of 3rd Infantry Battalion were onboard one KM250 and four KM450 military trucks when these exploded due to a landmine at the boundary of Brgy. Lacson and Brgy. Lamanan both of Calinan District, Davao City around 4pm.

Balagtey said the troops were pursuing them .

The pursuit was launched after the alleged rebels burned a pineapple harvester of Del Monte in Brgy. Tawantawan, Calinan District, Davao City in the afternoon of the same day

Balagtey said the fatalities are Corporal Michael Yadao and Private Virnel Damondon.

The wounded soldiers were identified as Corporal Arnel Cuaresma, Private First Class Marion Rex Retutar, Corporal Allan Aguilar, Corporal Abelardo Suela, Private First Class Kevin Paul Nuesca, Private First Class Celso Neri, Private First Class John Cassidy Tecson, Private First Class Marlon Soriano, Private Noel Ramos, Corporal Jose Bautista Jr., Private Mike Barnuevo, Private Nicko Hernandez, 2 nd Lieutenant Harvey Kyl Escora, Corporal Rey Danaytan and Corporal Dominic Alegado.

Two were brought to Metro Davao Medical Research Center (MDMRC), seven in Camp Panacan Station Hospital and three in Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) while three were just given first aid due to minor injuries.

After the blast, soldiers encountered the attackers that resulted to the killing of two alleged NPA members whose bodies were recovered.

“Likewise troops were able to recover two fire arms including a cal. 45 and garand rifle as well as two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and landmine making paraphernalias,” Balagtey said.

Balegtey said another alleged NPA member was killed in another encounter occurred at around 5am of the same day, at the vicinity of Sitio Binaton, Brgy Malabog, Paquibato District, Davao City , when the rebels harassed a Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) detachment.

He said Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, commander of Joint Task Force Haribon which has the operational jurisdiction over Davao City , vowed to pursue them. Robina Asido/DMS