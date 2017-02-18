President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and other agencies to release his net worth after Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said he has has more than two billion pesos in a bank.

In dinner with members of Philippine Military Academy Class 1967 at the Baguio Country Club in Friday, Duterte referred to the allegation of Trillanes as “pure garbage” and “rehash.”

“I said during the campaign that if any of my family or I myself would be involved in corruption in government, you can be sure you have my word I will resign immediately,” said Duterte, an adopted member of the Dimasupil Class of 1967. .

“It’s pure garbage but you know I’m president. I’ve ordered AMLC and everybody to give information on what’s my worth in this, in terms of pesos in this planet so I will not put you to shame,” he said.

Duterte said he or his children have not amassed wealth.

“I have not signed any voucher even for myself. I only receive a salary and that’s it. I do not accept my allowances. I avoided it and it will be so until the end of my term,” he said.

He said as he hit hard against corruption he “must set the example.”

“Because if I don’t, I cannot demand obedience. You know how people have endured corruption all throughout the years, I would not like to be a person of you know into the blame game. but at least during my time, there will be a respite for the people and corruption will really be controlled or stopped. You can be sure of that,” said Duterte.

Trillanes, a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy 1995, said based on documents from a concerned citizen, Duterte has a total of more than two billion pesos under his name. DMS