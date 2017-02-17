The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomes Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman as she expressed interest in becoming a reserve officer, a spokesperson said Thursday.

“In taking in applicants to the AFP whether in regular or reservist force, we do not discriminate with respect to gender,” said Marine Col. Edgard Arevalo .

“Our Gender and Development Program guarantees that, As such, the AFP welcomes the express interest of Rep Roman,” added Arevalo.

Arevalo said this is the first time a transgender woman will apply to the AFP Reserve Force.

“Admittedly this is the first time that we have that situation concerning a prospective applicant,” he said.

On her Valentine’s Day message, Roman said she will apply as a reservist in AFP.

“I will be applying to become a military officer in the Reserve Force to become the first transgender military officer of the Philippine Republic,” Roman said.

Arevalo said the AFP “highly value the patriotism of our citizens and will work to cultivate this. She will be a welcome addition to the Reservists Force.”

“In the process of training prospective members, the AFP inculcates on them that that they are entering an institution placed in high esteem,” he said.

“As such, we admonish them to maintain the dignity of the uniform; observe discipline, propriety and decorum; and measure up to the steep standards of the service, else, they have no room in this noble profession of arms,” he added.

In her message, Roman said she will wear uniform for female soldiers.

“I just hope that they are aware that as a transgender woman, I will be wearing a military woman’s uniform and haircut,”

When asked about the military uniform that should worn by Roman if she enters the AFP Reserve Force, Arevalo said “we have to go by the gender of the applicant as reflected in the certificate of live birth.” Robina Asido/DMS